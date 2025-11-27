Advertise
US Vetting Cleared Afghan Suspect, Trump Says He “Went Nuts”

REPORTER: US officials say that the suspect worked very closely with the CIA in Afghanistan for years. He was vetted, and the vetting came up clean.

TRUMP: He went cuckoo. He went nuts. And that happens too. It happens too often with these people.

