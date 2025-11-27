UK Doctor Suspended After Praising Hamas, Denouncing Jews as “Supremacist” and Calling Holocaust “Fabricated”

Britain’s medical regulator has suspended the license of a London doctor who publicly celebrated Hamas’s October 7 massacre and posted antisemitic messages accusing Jews of controlling UK institutions.

The General Medical Council (GMC) suspended Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, after reviewing her online statements praising Hamas terrorists as “oppressed resistance fighters” and calling Israelis “worse than Nazis.” Aladwan, described by The Guardian as a British Palestinian trainee doctor in trauma and orthopaedics, repeatedly announced she would “never” condemn Hamas’s attack on Israel.

She also posted a photograph of jewelry engraved with “O7” — a reference to October 7 — which she called “celebratory.”

Following her suspension, Aladwan doubled down on social media, writing that the decision proves “there is no independent British medical regulation.”

“The ‘israeli’ and jewish lobby decide who can and cannot practise medicine in Britain,” she wrote, insisting she was being punished for supporting a “just cause.”

Her post concluded with the demand: “Free Palestine and Britain from jewish supremacy” — punctuated with Palestinian and UK flag emojis.

She also quoted a Quranic verse suggesting that God will outmaneuver her critics: “They plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.”

The Telegraph reports additional evidence presented to the tribunal, including allegations that Aladwan called London’s Royal Free Hospital a “Jewish supremacy cesspit”; described the Holocaust as a “fabricated victim narrative”; and made a throat-slitting gesture toward protesters at a rally.

The GMC ruled that her conduct posed a risk to public trust in the medical profession, particularly given its blatant support for terrorism and antisemitism.

Aladwan did not apologize or retract her statements. Instead, she referred to her suspension as an “honour” and praised those who “supported our people.”

The GMC has not confirmed the length of Dr. Aladwan’s suspension, but officials made clear that she will not be allowed to practice medicine while a full investigation proceeds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)