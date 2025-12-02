Israeli Traveler Attacked in Kathmandu, Nepal After Speaking Hebrew

An Israeli traveler, 25-year-old Almog Armoza, was attacked in Kathmandu, Nepal, after a group of locals heard him speaking Hebrew. Armoza says he was struck in the head from behind with a metal bar near a hostel, leaving him bloodied and requiring stitches and an MRI at a local hospital.

He said nothing was stolen during the attack and believes it was not a robbery attempt.

Chabad’s representative in Kathmandu, Rabbi Chezky Lifshitz, accompanied him at the hospital and said police are checking security footage in the area as they investigate what may have been a nationalistic assault.