Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

LAKEWOOD: Violent High-Speed Crash Rips Car Apart on New Hampshire Ave; Two Patients Hospitalized

A devastating, high-impact crash occurred on New Hampshire Avenue late Tuesday night, leaving behind a scene so violent that even veteran first responders were stunned.

The collision, initially believed to have involved extreme speed, occurred near Woodlake Manor Drive and sent Hatzolah paramedics and EMS crews racing to the location. What they found was a scene of destruction: a sedan crushed beyond recognition, its engine ripped entirely from the chassis and discovered roughly 75 feet away from the rest of the wreckage.

Emergency personnel worked to extricate two occupants trapped inside the twisted remains of the vehicle. Both patients were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israel to Impose NIS 10,000 Fines for Phone Use While Driving, Regev Warns: “We Will Confiscate Vehicles”

IDF Says It Can Absorb Thousands More Chareidim as Bitter Fight Over Conscription Law Intensifies

IDF Considering Major Gaza Offensive as U.S. Plan to Disarm Hamas Falters

Inside the IDF’s “Chareidi” Unit: Reports of Public Chillul Shabbos, Female Fitness Instructor Spark Uproar

Melbourne Council Blocks Chanukah Menorah, Leaving Jewish Community Stunned and Outraged

Hamas Returns “Findings” Which May be Remains Of Hostage; Israel Working To Identify

Report: US Warns Iraq About Imminent Israeli Operation Against Hezbollah

Terrorist Who Injured IDF Soldier In Ramming Attack Is Eliminated

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 IDF Soldiers Injured In Stabbing Attack [Dramatic Footage]

“It’s A Disaster!”: President Trump Hits Second-Worst Second-Term Rating in Modern History