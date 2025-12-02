LAKEWOOD: Violent High-Speed Crash Rips Car Apart on New Hampshire Ave; Two Patients Hospitalized

A devastating, high-impact crash occurred on New Hampshire Avenue late Tuesday night, leaving behind a scene so violent that even veteran first responders were stunned.

The collision, initially believed to have involved extreme speed, occurred near Woodlake Manor Drive and sent Hatzolah paramedics and EMS crews racing to the location. What they found was a scene of destruction: a sedan crushed beyond recognition, its engine ripped entirely from the chassis and discovered roughly 75 feet away from the rest of the wreckage.

Emergency personnel worked to extricate two occupants trapped inside the twisted remains of the vehicle. Both patients were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.

