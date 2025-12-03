Advertise
Remains Transferred From Gaza Don’t Belong To Either Hostage

A Red Cross vehicle arrives at the site where Hamas operatives work on searching for bodies of the hostages in an area in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

The “findings” transferred to Israel from Gaza on Tuesday do not belong to either of the two hostages still being held in Gaza, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday morning.

“Following the completion of the identification process at the National Center of Forensic Medicine, it was determined that the findings brought yesterday from the Gaza Strip are not connected to the deceased hostages,” the statement said.

“An update has been delivered to the families.”

Later on Wednesday morning, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza claimed that it is searching for a hostage’s body in northern Gaza.

The bodies of two hostages, Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, H’yd, and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, are still in Gaza, in blatant violation of the ceasefire stipulations.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

