Anti-Hamas Gaza Militia Leader Yasser Abu Shabab Killed in Rafah

Militia Leader Working With Israel Reportedly Killed in Rafah

Yasser Abu Shabab, the head of the Popular Forces militia that had been cooperating with Israel in parts of southern Gaza, was reportedly shot and killed on Thursday in eastern Rafah.

Israeli assessments say he was attacked by unidentified gunmen while operating in an area his group had been managing under Israeli coordination.

No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, and there has been no public comment from his militia or from Israeli authorities.

