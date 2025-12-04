IDF Kills Four Senior Hamas Terrorist Commanders in Rafah Tunnel Strike

The IDF has officially confirmed that four Hamas terrorists, East Rafah Battalion commander Mohammad Bawab, his deputy Ismail Abu Labda, company commander Tawfiq Salem, and Abdullah Hamad, the son of senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad, were killed on Sunday after troops and the Israeli Air Force targeted them as they attempted to flee a tunnel in IDF-held eastern Rafah, where dozens of Hamas fighters were believed trapped.

According to the military, Bawab and Abu Labda helped plan the battalion’s role in the October 7 attack, and Hamad served as a security officer on Bawab’s team.