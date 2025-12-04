BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in Jan. 6, 2021 Pipe Bomb Case

🚨BREAKING: The FBI has made an arrest in its nearly five-year investigation into the pipe bombs placed in Washington on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The only information released so far is that the arrest happened Thursday morning and the suspect is a man. No details on charges have been made public yet.

The pipe bombs were planted on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, near the DNC and RNC offices. They were safely rendered inert, though authorities have said both devices could have been lethal.