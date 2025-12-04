NYT Sues Pentagon Over New Media-Access Rules

NYT Sues Pentagon Over New Press Restrictions

The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon, arguing that a new media-access policy rolled out under Secretary of War Pete Hegseth violates the First Amendment.

The rules block reporters from seeking or publishing information that hasn’t been formally approved by the Department of war.

Major outlets — including the Times, CNN, The Washington Post and others have refused to sign the new policy and lost their Pentagon press credentials as a result.