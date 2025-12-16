Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Wounded Sydney Hatzolah Member Yanky Super Speaks From Hospital Bed

WATCH: Sydney Hatzolah member Yanky Super, who was wounded in the terrorist attack, with a bullet narrowly missing his spine, is interviewed from his hospital bed. He remains in need of tefillos.

Please continue to daven for Yaakov Dov ben Penina.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

US Lubavitcher Bochur Critically Injured In Sydney Massacre

Sydney Terrorists Trained In The Philippines Before Massacre

“The IDF Doesn’t Want Chareidim; It Wants to Re‑Educate Them,” Noam Chairman Says

Israeli To Police At Sydney Massacre: “Shoot Them; If You Don’t, I Will”

FBI Busts Radical Pro-Palestinian Terror Cell Accused of Planning New Year’s Eve Bombings in L.A.

Yiddish-Speaking Chareidi Toddler Found Wandering At 2:00AM Near Ramala, Reunited With Family

Anti-Israel False Flag Conspiracies Spread Online After Deadly Chanukah Shooting in Sydney

ASIO Probed Sydney Terrorist For ISIS Ties Years Before Chanukah Massacre

Terrorists Who Killed 15 at Chanukah Celebration in Sydney Identified as Pakistani Father and Son

HY’D: Second Chabad Shliach Murdered In Sydney Terror Attack Identified As Rabbi Yaakov HaLevi Levitin HY”D