Meaningful Minute Announces “reKindle,” Premiering December 13th as the First Film in the new Wyne Series

New York, NY · December 2025

Meaningful Minute is announcing the release of reKindle, a new documentary premiering December 13th. The film is the first installment in the Wyne Series, presented in partnership with respected wealth manager and philanthropist Shuey Wyne of rvwwealth.com

The Wyne Series was created after Shuey Wyne recognized the growing need for authentic Jewish storytelling. He approached Meaningful Minute with a simple idea: produce films that are honest, moving, and meaningful, and give viewers content that actually impacts their lives.

reKindle tells the story of two individuals who survived the coordinated Ben Yehuda Street bombings on December 1, 2001. Viewers are taken back to that night and then brought into the years that followed. The film highlights the miracles that took place, the moments that were not understood at the time, and the parts of survival the world often overlooks. The story reveals that the real miracle is not always the moment everyone assumes. Sometimes it is what comes after.

“This project speaks to everything we believe in,” said Meaningful Minute founder Nachi Gordon. “Shuey understood the vision immediately. He wanted to help bring high quality, meaningful Jewish films to life, and this is only the beginning.”

rekindle is Meaningful Minute’s most ambitious documentary to date. It sets the tone for the upcoming films in the Wynn Series, each one focused on real stories that inspire and leave a lasting impression.

The film is available for purchase for for all Meaningful Minute Plus members. To become a plus member click here