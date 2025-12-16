Declassified Emails Reveal FBI Concerns Over Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant

Newly declassified emails reviewed by Fox News show FBI officials expressed concerns about probable cause ahead of the August 2022 search of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, while the Justice Department maintained the standard was met.

According to the documents, FBI officials warned the information supporting the warrant was single-source, uncorroborated, and possibly dated, and suggested less intrusive alternatives, but the search proceeded. The warrant included standard language allowing the use of deadly force if necessary.