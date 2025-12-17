Advertise
Israel Arrests Two Citizens Suspected of ISIS Ties and Terror Training Plans

The Shin Bet and Israeli Police have arrested two Israeli citizens on suspicion of involvement with ISIS and planning to travel abroad for terrorist training.

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Kinan Azaiza from Dabouria, allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, maintained contact with operatives outside Israel, learned how to manufacture explosives, and discussed carrying out attacks against Israeli soldiers.

A second suspect from Acre was also arrested on suspicion of ISIS membership and contact with a foreign agent.

