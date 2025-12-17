Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ashdod Court Rules Airlines Must Cover Basic Costs After War-Related Flight Cancellations

An Ashdod Small Claims Court ruled that airlines must cover basic passenger expenses after war-related flight cancellations, even when exempt from additional compensation due to security circumstances.

* The ruling states this includes lodging, food, transportation, and alternative flights.

* The case involved passengers stranded abroad after an Israir flight was canceled at the outbreak of the war, leaving them to pay out of pocket before returning days later.

* The court ruled that airlines and travel agencies share responsibility, ordering payment of ₪5,445 for documented costs and ticket differences.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Heartrending Levaya Of HaKadosh Rabbi Eli Schlanger, H’YD, Takes Place In Bondi

BORO PARK: Massive Fire Rips Through Boro Park Matzah Bakery On 36th Street {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

IDF Soldier Dies From Gunshot On Military Base; Circumstances Remain Unclear

CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man Stabbed In The Chest By Man Shouting Antisemitic Slurs

“Total And Complete Blockade”: Trump Tightens Noose On Venezuela, Announces Oil Tanker Blockade

Bombshell Records Show FBI Didn’t Believe It Had Legal Basis To Raid Trump’s Mar-A-Lago In 2022

Trump Defends Chief of Staff Susie Wiles After She Says He Has an “Alcoholic’s Personality”

Jewish, Pro-Israel MIT Professor Shot And Killed; Police Investigating

Levin Returns Ball To Supreme Court: “Re-Examine Kula’s Appointment; I’ve Reached A Dead End”

Mamdani Hiring Virulently Anti-Israel Lawyer Who Defended Al-Qaeda Terrorist To Top City Hall Job