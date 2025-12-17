Ashdod Court Rules Airlines Must Cover Basic Costs After War-Related Flight Cancellations

An Ashdod Small Claims Court ruled that airlines must cover basic passenger expenses after war-related flight cancellations, even when exempt from additional compensation due to security circumstances.

* The ruling states this includes lodging, food, transportation, and alternative flights.

* The case involved passengers stranded abroad after an Israir flight was canceled at the outbreak of the war, leaving them to pay out of pocket before returning days later.

* The court ruled that airlines and travel agencies share responsibility, ordering payment of ₪5,445 for documented costs and ticket differences.