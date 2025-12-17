Four GOP Reps Join Democrats to Force Vote on Obamacare Tax Credit Extension

Four House Republicans joined Democrats to force a vote on a three-year extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits, which are set to expire Dec. 31.

* The Republicans are Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Mike Lawler (NY), Rob Bresnahan (PA), and Ryan Mackenzie (PA), who signed a discharge petition filed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

* GOP leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson, rejected requests from moderates to allow a floor vote, prompting the move.

* Fitzpatrick said letting the credits expire would be worse than passing a clean extension, adding that House leadership “forced this outcome.”