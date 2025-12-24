Australian Man Arrested in Perth Over Antisemitic Posts Supporting Sydney Terror Attack

Australian police arrested 39-year-old Martin Thomas Glynn in Perth, a city in western Australia, after he allegedly posted antisemitic statements online saying he “supports the shooters 100%” following the Sydney terrorist attack.

Police say a search of his home uncovered around 4,000 rounds of ammunition, Hamas and Hezbollah flags, and materials allegedly linked to bomb-making. Authorities say he is among at least 17 people arrested nationwide in Australia over antisemitic statements tied to the attack.