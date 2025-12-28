Advertise
NY Gov. Hochul Signs Law Requiring Social Media Warning Labels for Minors

NEW YORK Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation requiring social media platforms in New York State to display warning labels for young users.

The labels will alert minors to the potential mental-health risks linked to features such as addictive feeds, auto-play, and infinite scrolling. Hochul said the measure is part of broader efforts to address the youth mental-health crisis and ensure greater transparency around online use.

The move follows similar steps taken in states including California and Minnesota.

