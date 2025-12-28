Advertise
Israel Police to Deploy Roeh-Yoreh Remote Firing System Against Drone Smuggling

Amid a rise in drone-based smuggling attempts, the Israel Police have decided to acquire the Roeh-Yoreh (“See-Shoot”) remote-controlled firing system, already in IDF use since 2008.

The system allows security forces to detect threats and respond remotely, without exposing officers on the ground.
Police are expected to receive three systems, which will be deployed in border areas.

In addition, authorities are examining the possibility of using the system in urgent cases of illegal infiltrations across the security fence, including in the Jerusalem area.

