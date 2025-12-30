IDF Soldiers Detained After Unauthorized Deir Dibwan Raid and Vandalism

IDF paratroopers entered the Palestinian village of Deir Dibwan near Ramallah without authorization and vandalized vehicles, the military said. Several platoon commanders and another soldier involved were sentenced to military detention, and the commanders will be removed from combat and command roles.

The IDF chief of staff called the incident a serious breach of army values and ordered further investigation. The military said soldiers in Judea and Samaria are expected to follow regulations, and any deviation is addressed.