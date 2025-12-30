Israel Suspends 25+ Gaza Aid Groups Over New Registration Rules

Israel said Tuesday it has suspended the operations of more than two dozen humanitarian organizations in Gaza — including Doctors Without Borders and CARE — for not complying with new registration rules. Israel says the measures are meant to prevent Hamas infiltration, while aid groups warn the move will harm civilians already in desperate need.

Under the new rules, aid groups must register workers, funding and operations, and may be barred if they support boycotts of Israel, deny the Oct. 7 attack, or back international legal action against Israel. Aid agencies and the U.N. have rejected Israeli claims that Hamas is diverting aid.