HUD Finds Billions in Rental Aid Went to Ineligible Recipients, Including Deceased Tenants

A new HUD report found that billions of dollars in federal rental assistance during the Biden administration went to ineligible recipients, including around 30,000 deceased tenants and thousands of possible non-citizens. HUD said about $5.8 billion in payments were marked as “questionable,” after comparing Treasury records with its own databases.

HUD officials said the problem was worsened by weak oversight and a rush to distribute aid. Current HUD Secretary Scott Turner said the department is continuing to investigate and will hold bad actors accountable, and noted the agency may pause or revoke funding and issue criminal referrals where fraud is confirmed.

