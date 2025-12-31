Advertise
San Francisco Mayor Signs Ordinance Creating Reparations Fund Framework

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has signed an ordinance establishing a legal framework for a “Reparations Fund” to address historic discrimination and displacement affecting Black residents.

The plan could eventually allow payments of up to $5 million per eligible resident, but the measure does not allocate city funds or guarantee payments.

Lurie says no taxpayer money will go into the fund due to the city’s $1 billion budget deficit, and that it may instead rely on private donations and foundations.

