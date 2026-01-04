Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran Protests Spread to 80+ Cities, 16 Killed by Regime Forces

On the eighth day of unrest in Iran, protests have expanded to more than 80 cities, largely in the west, as at least 16 people have been killed by regime forces; the video shows demonstrators in Kermanshah chasing security forces and Basij members.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨🚨 US SPECIAL FORCES CAPTURE VENEZUELAN DICTATOR NICOLAS MADURO IN STUNNING RAID

Somaliland Denies Refugee, Base Deal With Israel After Recognition Announcement

Behind the Scenes, Potential 2028 White House Contenders Make Early Moves

SHOCKING: Grok AI Declares Netanyahu A “War Criminal” – But Makes No Such Assertion About Iran’s Dictator

Israel’s First Birth of 2026 Recorded at Hadassah Mount Scopus in Jerusalem

🚨 “Locked & Loaded”: Trump Warns of U.S. Action as Iran Cracks Down on Protesters

STUPID HALL OF FAME: Trump Explains His High Aspirin Intake, Says He “Doesn’t Want Thick Blood Pouring Through My Heart”

Signers Admit They Were Misled As Baalei Batim Letter Threatening Torah Institutions Unravels

Jewish Community Attends Iranian Virtual Conference Honoring Qassem Soleimani On Sixth Anniversary of His Elimination

Eric Adams Warns Antisemitism Cannot Be Separated From Anti-Zionism in Final Report as Mayor