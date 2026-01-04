Advertise
Iranian Regime in “Survival Mode” as Protests Intensify, NYT Reports

According to the New York Times, Iranian leaders have been thrown into “survival mode” as nationwide protests intensify, raising fears inside the regime that the unrest could threaten its hold on power.

According to the report Iranian officials have held several urgent emergency meetings in recent days as the government struggles with growing domestic unrest, economic collapse, and rising external military pressure, a combination that leaders believe poses the most serious challenge they have faced in years.

