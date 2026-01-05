BREAKING: Sec. Hegseth Censures Sen. Mark Kelly Over “Seditious” Video, Orders Navy Review

BREAKING: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says he is issuing a formal censure letter to Senator Mark Kelly and has ordered the Navy to review the retired captain’s rank and retirement pay over a “seditious” video in which Kelly and other Democrats urged troops to refuse “illegal orders.”

The censure will be placed in Kelly’s official and permanent military file and can be used to justify reductions in rank, pay, or benefits. Kelly has been notified of the action and has 30 days to respond, according to Hegseth.