Mystery Trader Nets $410K Betting on Maduro’s Fall

A mystery trader made nearly $410,000 betting on Nicolás Maduro’s fall, placing a final wager on Polymarket at 9:58 p.m. ET on Friday, shortly before President Trump ordered the U.S. military operation.

Using a brand-new account, the trader bought about $34,000 worth of contracts that would pay out if Maduro lost power by January 31, when the odds were still seen as a long shot. After Maduro’s capture, the value of the bets surged, resulting in nearly $410,000 in profit.

The trader’s activity has raised suspicions of potential insider knowledge, since more than half the wager was made the evening before the attack.