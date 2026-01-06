Trump Urges House Republicans to Pass Voter ID Legislation

Trump Urges House Republicans to Pass Voter ID: “You ought to have Voter ID. You ought to insist on it… The only reason somebody doesn’t want that is because they want to cheat… You ought to pass the SAVE Act or whatever you’re going to call it.”
