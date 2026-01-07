Advertise
Trump Administration Unveils New Nutrition Guidelines Targeting Ultra-Processed Foods

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES NEW NUTRITION GUIDELINES

The Trump administration is updating federal nutrition standards, taking aim at ultra-processed foods while reversing long-held U.S. guidance on red meat and saturated fats. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the goal is to provide “accurate, data-driven information supported by science and hard facts.”

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made the issue a key part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, arguing that past food policies have harmed Americans and contributed to chronic disease and rising healthcare costs.

