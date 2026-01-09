ISRAEL: Powerful Winds Lift Kite Surfers 150 Meters At Bat Yam, Killing One

ISRAEL: Dramatic footage has emerged from a tragic incident at Te’ayu Beach in Bat Yam, where multiple kite surfers were suddenly violently lifted approximately 150 meters into the air by powerful winds.
Tragically, one of them lost their life.
ISRAEL: Dramatic footage has emerged from a tragic incident at Te’ayu Beach in Bat Yam, where multiple kite surfers were suddenly violently lifted approximately 150 meters into the air by powerful winds.
Tragically, one of them lost their life.
Popular Posts