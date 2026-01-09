Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ISRAEL: Powerful Winds Lift Kite Surfers 150 Meters At Bat Yam, Killing One

ISRAEL: Dramatic footage has emerged from a tragic incident at Te’ayu Beach in Bat Yam, where multiple kite surfers were suddenly violently lifted approximately 150 meters into the air by powerful winds.

Tragically, one of them lost their life.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Rosh Yeshiva: “They Told Him: ‘You Won’t Encounter Women’—It Was A Lie”

15-Year-Old Israeli Indicted for Planning ISIS-Inspired Suicide Bombing Terror Attack

HaRav Landau’s Response: What To Be Mechazeik In Wake Of Tragedy

“Our Blood Has Been Made Cheap! One Law For Kaplan And Another For Chareidim”

TEHILLIM: Jewish Girl From Teaneck Seriously Injured After Rock Thrown At School Bus On NJ Turnpike

Julie Menin Makes History As NYC Council Unanimously Elects Her Its First Jewish Speaker

Rare Incident: Ponevezh Bochur Detained & Transferred To Military Police

Mamdani’s First Major Move: New York City to Pilot Universal Care for Toddlers

Court Releases Bus Driver Who Killed Chareidi Teen To House Arrest

Arab Who Infiltrated Israel And Tore Down Dozens Of Mezuzahs Arrested