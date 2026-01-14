Advertise
House Passes Bipartisan Funding Package, Excludes Homeland Security

The House voted 341–79 to pass a two-bill bipartisan funding package funding the government through September.

* The package covers the Departments of State and Treasury and now goes to the Senate.

* The Senate is moving on a three-bill package for Commerce, Justice, Interior, and the EPA.

* Lawmakers face a Jan. 30 shutdown deadline, with four more bills still needed.

* Homeland Security funding was left out after an ICE officer fatally shot a Minnesota woman, with Democrats demanding ICE reforms.

