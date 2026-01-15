Gulf States Urge Trump to Hold Off on Iran Strike

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman reportedly pushed hard behind the scenes to dissuade US President Donald Trump from launching an attack on Iran, citing fears of “grave blowbacks in the region,” a senior Saudi official tells AFP.

According to the official, the three Gulf states “led a long, frantic, diplomatic last-minute effort to convince President Trump to give Iran a chance to show good intention.”

He added that “communication is still underway to consolidate gained trust and current good spirit.”