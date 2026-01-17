DOJ Investigates Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey Over Possible Obstruction

The Justice Department is investigating Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey over possible obstruction of federal law enforcement, according to a CNN report.

* Grand jury subpoenas have been issued, but neither office had received notice as of Friday evening; the Justice Department declined to comment.

* Walz said the probe is “weaponizing the justice system,” calling it a “dangerous, authoritarian tactic.”

* Frey said the investigation is an attempt to intimidate him and said he will not be intimidated.