IDF Recovers Remains of Fallen Soldier Oron Shaul HY’D in Covert Gaza Operation

The IDF has revealed new details about a covert operation in the Gaza Strip carried out about a year ago, during which the body of fallen soldier Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul HY”D was recovered.

Shaul was killed and abducted by Hamas during the 2014 Gaza War. His remains were returned to Israel on January 19, 2025.

According to the military, intelligence obtained from a key individual in Gaza City led special forces to the location of Shaul’s body, which was recovered in a joint operation by elite IDF units and the Shin Bet.

