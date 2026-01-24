Advertise
Gov. Walz Urges Trump to Halt ICE Operations in Minnesota After Fatal Shooting

Gov. Walz calls on Trump to halt ICE operations in Minnesota after another fatal shooting

* “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote in a post on X.

* Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said authorities had identified the victim as a 37-year-old white male and Minneapolis resident.

* The latest shooting adds to a tense standoff between Minnesota authorities and federal immigration agents that has persisted for weeks.

