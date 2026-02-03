Iranian Lawmaker Urges Preemptive Strike, Slams Talks With U.S. And Turkey

Iranian lawmaker Amirhossein Sabeti, speaking in the Iranian parliament: What good did you see from the negotiations in Oman that you now want to send a delegation to Turkey?

Last time, they bombed us during the negotiations.

Why are you so eager to repeat the same strategic mistake?

What more concessions will you offer them [the U.S.] in order not to go to war?

Today, the Iranian nation demands a pre-emptive strike against Israel and American bases in the region — not to show weakness and negotiate with them again.