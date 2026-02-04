TRAGEDY: Unvaccinated One-Year-Old Dies From Measles Complications

A one-year-old baby from Jerusalem who had no underlying conditions and was not vaccinated against measles died on Wednesday due to complications of the disease, Israel’s Health Ministry announced.

The baby was pronounced dead at the emergency room at Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital after being evacuated from his home early in the morning. He is the 14th fatality since the outbreak of measles began. Almost all of the victims were healthy babies and toddlers who had not been vaccinated against the disease.