Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY: Unvaccinated One-Year-Old Dies From Measles Complications

A one-year-old baby from Jerusalem who had no underlying conditions and was not vaccinated against measles died on Wednesday due to complications of the disease, Israel’s Health Ministry announced.

The baby was pronounced dead at the emergency room at Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital after being evacuated from his home early in the morning. He is the 14th fatality since the outbreak of measles began. Almost all of the victims were healthy babies and toddlers who had not been vaccinated against the disease.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

14th Fatality: Unvaccinated Baby Dies In Jerusalem After Contracting Measles

FRICTION? Israel Pushing US To Strike Iran, But Trump “Really Doesn’t Want To Do It”, New Report Says

Probe Into Ex-MAG Is Complete; Police Chief Withholds Findings From Attorney-General

Iran Says It Is Ready for “Fair” Talks With U.S. As Pressure Reaches Critical Point

Female Muslim Officer Appointed As IDF Arabic Spokesperson

Sydney Nurses Plead “Not Guilty” For Threatening To Harm Israeli Patients

Military Police Attempt To Arrest Ben Yeshivah In Jerusalem

“Humanitarian” Aid? Rockets & Mortar Shells Found Inside UNWRA Sacks In Southern Gaza

France Issues “Complicity In Genocide” Warrants Against Franco-Israeli Activists Over Gaza Aid Blockade

Abbas Sets First-Ever Election for PLO Council, Leaving Gaza and Hamas Outside