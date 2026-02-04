Advertise
Tom Homan Thanks ICE And Border Agents, Says President Trump Stands With Them

Tom Homan: “President Trump and I would like to thank the men and women of ICE, Border Patrol, and other federal agencies on the ground here for your dedication to the oath you swore… I know the tragedies you’ve seen. The President is with you.”

