CENTCOM Carries Out Five Airstrikes On ISIS Targets Across Syria

U.S. Central Command said it carried out five strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.

•⁠ ⁠CENTCOM said U.S. forces destroyed an ISIS communications site, logistics node, and weapons storage facilities, using 50 precision munitions delivered by manned and unmanned aircraft.

•⁠ ⁠The strikes are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched after a Dec. 13 ISIS attack in Palmyra that killed two U.S. service members and an American interpreter.

•⁠ ⁠CENTCOM said that after nearly two months of operations, more than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured.

