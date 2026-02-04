U.S. Rejects Iran’s Demand To Change Nuclear Talks Format

Axios reports that on Wednesday, the U.S. informed Iran it rejected Tehran’s demand to change the talks’ location and format.
• The talks were originally set for Friday in Istanbul, with other Middle Eastern countries participating as observers.
• Iran demanded the talks be moved to Oman and held bilaterally, to focus only on nuclear issues and exclude topics like missiles.
• U.S. officials considered the request but rejected it, telling Iran it was “this or nothing.” Iran responded: “Then nothing.”
• A senior U.S. official said the U.S. is ready to meet this week or next if Iran returns to the original format.