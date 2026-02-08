Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Bullet-Filled Threat Letter Sent to Munich Jewish Community Amid Rising Antisemitism

Threats against the Jewish community in Munich and Upper Bavaria, which has already faced a surge in antisemitic incidents in recent months, have escalated further after the community received a letter containing a bullet and violent threats late last week.

The package was sent to a central Jewish institution that houses both the community center and the Ohel Jakob Synagogue in downtown Munich. According to German media, the suspicious letter was first inspected by the community’s security staff, who then alerted the police. The Bavarian state security division for criminal investigations has opened an inquiry into the case.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“Hold Back the Forces”: Newly Revealed Documents Show How Badly Israeli Intel Botched The Oct. 7 Attack

US Treasury Sec. Bessent On Iran: “The Rats Are Leaving The Ship… They Know The End May Be Near”

U.S. Senate Launches Probe Into NYC Mayor Mamdani After Scrapping Antisemitism Definition

Shin Bet Issues Alarming Warning: Israelis Are Proactively Contacting Iranian Agents

“We Should Have Acted”: Netanyahu Says He Wanted To Reconquer Gaza Before Oct. 7 But Was Blocked By Intel Chiefs

Two Israelis From Yerushalayim Face Serious National Security Charges in Alleged Iran Spying Plot

TRAGEDY: R’ Amram Mizrachi Z”L Niftar In Apartment Building Fire In Boro Park

Mamdani Defends Snowstorm Response As NYC Council Prepares Hearings Into 17 Deaths

“Free Palestine” Suspect Who Murdered Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Hit With New Terrorism Counts, Faces Possible Execution

ON THE TERRORIST TEAM: Watchdog Sounds The Alarm On Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Extremist Ties