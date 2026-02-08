Bullet-Filled Threat Letter Sent to Munich Jewish Community Amid Rising Antisemitism

Threats against the Jewish community in Munich and Upper Bavaria, which has already faced a surge in antisemitic incidents in recent months, have escalated further after the community received a letter containing a bullet and violent threats late last week.

The package was sent to a central Jewish institution that houses both the community center and the Ohel Jakob Synagogue in downtown Munich. According to German media, the suspicious letter was first inspected by the community’s security staff, who then alerted the police. The Bavarian state security division for criminal investigations has opened an inquiry into the case.