Israel Regulator Moves to Fine El Al Over Alleged War-Time Price Gouging

The Israel Competition Authority has notified El Al that it found the airline exploited its monopolistic power by charging “excessive and unfair” prices for flights during the first months of the war following October 7. The regulator says El Al effectively held a monopoly on flights to and from Israel through the end of May 2024, as many foreign carriers halted service.

The Authority intends to impose the maximum fine allowed by law — NIS 121 million (about $39 million). A final decision is subject to a hearing, and El Al is expected to challenge the findings.

