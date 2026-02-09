Appeals Court Clears Path to End TPS for Nepal, Honduras, Nicaragua Immigrants

Appeals court allows move to end TPS protections

•⁠ ⁠A federal appeals court in San Francisco granted a stay allowing the administration to move forward with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from Nepal, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

•⁠ ⁠The Ninth Circuit paused a lower court ruling that had blocked the decision by Kristi Noem to terminate the protections.

•⁠ ⁠The court said the government is likely to win the case, finding the decision was not unreasonable.

•⁠ ⁠The ruling allows the administration to proceed while the legal challenge continues.