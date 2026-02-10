Israeli-Russian Journalist Removed From Netanyahu Flight After Security Review

An Israeli-Russian freelance journalist was removed from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s flight to Washington moments before departure, following a last-minute security review.

The journalist, Nick Kolyohin, said he had received prior authorization to travel with the prime minister’s press delegation but was stopped at the gate and asked to leave the aircraft by security officials. He said he was told that a review of his ‘connections’ was required.

The Shin Bet said decisions regarding access to sensitive travel are made under its legal mandate to protect the prime minister and national security.