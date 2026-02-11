Advertise
13-Year-Old Jewish Boy Attacked in Paris; One Suspect Arrested

A 13-year-old Jewish boy was brutally attacked on Monday evening in Paris’s 18th arrondissement while on his way to shul. Five thugs assaulted him, beat him, threatened him with a knife, and robbed him while shouting antisemitic slurs.

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Boulevard de la Chapelle. The boy told the police that the five assailants approached him as he was walking to shul.

They then violently assaulted him—knocking him to the ground, punching him in the face, and holding a knife to his neck—all while shouting antisemitic remarks.

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested. The other four assailants have not yet been apprehended.

