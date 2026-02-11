Deer Park Man Indicted for Stealing $157K from Chabad of Roslyn

Advertise
Deer Park Man Indicted for Stealing Over $157K from Chabad of Roslyn

A Nassau County grand jury indicted Rami Mohamad, 43, of Deer Park, for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from the Chabad of Roslyn, prosecutors said.

Authorities say Mohamad obtained bank account information and used it to write checks to himself and carry out hundreds of unauthorized transactions.

According to the Nassau District Attorney’s Office, Mohamad had been hired as a handyman to perform repairs and carpentry work.

