Iran Fires Regional Broadcast Director After On-Air “Death to Khamenei” Remark

Iran’s state broadcasting authority announced it has dismissed a regional broadcast director and summoned additional staff for disciplinary review following the live on-air incident in which an IRIB reporter was heard saying “Death to Khamenei.”

