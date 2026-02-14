IDF Captures Two Palestinians Suspected of Infiltrating Karmei Tzur Settlement

Two Palestinians suspected of attempting to infiltrate the settlement of Karmei Tzur have been captured. The suspects were spotted approaching the community that evening, prompting local security teams and IDF troops to launch a search to prevent a potential breach.

According to the IDF, forces from the Etzion Regional Brigade, the Oketz canine unit, and the 636th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit apprehended one suspect near the settlement that night. After a week-long manhunt, troops from the Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion arrested the second suspect in the village of Bayt Ula, based on intelligence from the Shin Bet.