IDF Drone Strike Kills at Least Two Terrorists Emerging from Gaza Tunnel

A group of terrorists emerged from a tunnel in northern Gaza and approached Israeli troops on the Israeli side of the ceasefire line earlier this evening, according to the military. Soldiers monitoring surveillance cameras spotted the terrorists exiting an underground site and entering a damaged building near forces from the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade stationed in the area.

The IDF said an Israeli Air Force drone then struck the building, killing at least two of the terrorists. The military added that additional terrorists were likely also killed in the strike.