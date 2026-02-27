IDF Spokesman: No Change to Public Guidelines Amid Iran Tensions

Amid the ongoing tensions with Iran, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin reiterates that there are no still changes to the military’s guidelines for the Israeli public.

“I am aware of the sense of uncertainty and the tension prevailing among the public in light of the regional developments”.

“The IDF is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is alert and prepared to defend you”.

“There is no change in the guidelines. If there is a change, I will be here and we will provide an update accordingly”.