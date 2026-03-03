Advertise
IDF Launches Limited Ground Operation in Southern Lebanon After Hezbollah Escalation


After declaring war on Hezbollah for joining the war overnight Sunday and following additional rocket and drone launches from Lebanon into Israel overnight Monday, the IDF announced Tuesday morning that a limited number of ground forces were deployed to southern Lebanon.

Forces from the 91st Division entered southern Lebanon beyond the five outposts it maintained during the ceasefire and captured key points to bolster forward defenses. In practice, IDF forces have launched a ground invasion into Lebanon.

